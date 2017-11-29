Larry Nassar pleads guilty in Eaton Co. sex assault cases

CHARLOTTE, MI (WLNS) – Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct in an Eaton County court room this morning.

This comes exactly one week after the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor admitted guilt for the same crimes he was charged with in Ingham County.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

Before entering into the plea this morning in Eaton County, Nassar was facing seven counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

