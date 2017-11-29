Lansing Police: Have you seen these two people?

By Published:

WLNS – Lansing Police are asking the public for help to find these two people:

Harley Marie Sayles

She is 15 years old, stands at 5’5”, and weighs 140 lbs. Shelast seen leaving a residence in the South end of Lansing, MI. on November 27th wearing a tan “ROTC” sweatshirt, black leggings, pink socks, flip flops with an orange back pack.

It is believed Harley is traveling with;

Donovan Michael Pearson

He is 14 years old, stands at 5’6”, and wighs 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a Randy Moss Minnesota Viking jersey, black pants and black skate shoes.

It is believed the two are traveling in a 2004 black Ford F-150 with the license plate number DTQ4782. It has a regular cab with a 6 foot bed. It also has pink and purple stripes on both sides

NOTE: The photo attached is not the actual truck.

