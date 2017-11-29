Ingham County Sheriff to release more details of jail inmate death

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – 6 News has learned that this afternoon Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth will be updating the circumstances surrounding the death in September of a jail inmate.

Mark Kelly Rhodus, 39, from Monroe was found unresponsive in his bunk at 4 a.m. during hourly check.

Rhodus was assigned to the housing area of the jail. He also had a bunk mate who was in the cell at the time he was found.

Despite efforts from corrections officers and paramedics to revive Rhodus, they were unsuccessful.

The cause of death was not apparent and has been under investigation.

Rhodus had been in the jail since August 3 on a contempt charge and an MDOC parole hold from Monroe County.