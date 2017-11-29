Fire destroys Potterville home; 2 taken to Ann Arbor burn center

POTTERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – A fire in Potterville late last night has sent at least two members of a family to a burn center in Ann Arbor.

The fire was first reported at 10:40 p.m. last night at the corner of Cottage Street and Vermontville Highway.

Potterville Fire crews were first on the scene and quickly called for assistance from Charlotte Fire and Windsor Township.

The fire burned for just under two hours.

Five family members were inside the house.

Two of them were taken to Ann Arbor and the extent of any other injuries is not known.

The house is destroyed and the Red Cross is helping the family find shelter.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation is continuing today.