Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to right:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Charles Jeffrey Mulkey is a 29-year-old white male who is 5’10” tall and weights 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Mulkey has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of Lansing.

Todd Jeffrey Mitchell is a 35-year-old white male who stands 6′ tall and weighs 170 pounds. Mitchell has a Felony Warrant for Forgery out of the City of Lansing.

Douglas Allen Kurmas is a 31-year-old white male who stands 5’11” tall and weighs 260 pounds. Kurmas has a Felony Warrant for Retail Fraud out of the City of Lansing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.