UPDATE (3:34pm): The suspect who made a threat against LCC has been apprehended and is in police custody.

WLNS – Lansing Community College received what they believe is a credible threat.

They are currently working with law enforcement.

For the safety of students and employees they have chosen to evacuate and close campus for the balance of the day.

We have no further information to pass along right now but we will update you as we learn more.