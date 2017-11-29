Another guilty plea on docket for Nassar

By Published:
Larry Nassar
Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) – A sports doctor who treated elite female gymnasts, including Olympians, is returning to a Michigan court for another guilty plea in a sexual assault case.

Larry Nassar is appearing Wednesday in Eaton County, a week after pleading guilty in a separate case in Ingham County. He’s charged with molesting three girls with his hands at Twistars gymnastics club.

In a third case, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7 for possessing child pornography. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.

The 54-year-old Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims.

Nassar says he’s sorry and compares his crimes to a “forest fire out of control.”

