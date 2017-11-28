Ten die in Michigan traffic crashes over holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you were on the roads this past holiday weekend you probably noticed quite a few Michigan State Police troopers and other law enforcement officers on patrol.

They were watching out for distracted, drunk or otherwise impaired drivers through the Operation C.A.R.E. efforts.

Now preliminary reports show that ten people died in ten separate traffic accidents during the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend.

That is the same number as the previous year.

“The preliminary numbers show the same number of fatalities from this holiday period last year,” said MSP Lt. Jim Flegel, State Services Bureau. “The MSP continues to urge motorists not to drive while impaired, always use proper restraints and to make responsible driving decisions.”

The Thanksgiving period is considered Wednesday through Sunday.

Operation C.A.R.E. is a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing traffic crashes and fatalities on highways across the country.

It began in 1977 as a collaborative effort between the MSP and the Indiana State Police.

Today, Operation C.A.R.E. is one of the nation’s longest running traffic safety initiatives.