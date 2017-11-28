Skubick: Low-key Brian Calley tosses hat into race for governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After months of speculation Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is running for governor.

Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is running for a new job: governor.

But Democrats think he should be at his current job, helping to run the state Senate where he was a no-show today.

Democratic Senator Curtis Hertel Jr shared his opinion. “I think it’s a little crass to be out campaigning for governor when you’re supposed to be here doing your job.”

He announced he was running in a video on his website, boasting about all the economic growth there’s been during the Snyder administration.

You never see his picture nor does he talk to the voters.

He is clearly running on the governor’s record, promising to preserve that record and expand on it.

Local Republican Senator Rick Jones is supporting Bill Schuette for governor because of that Snyder record.

“Calley will be running as the Snyder clone and that doesn’t work,” insists the senator. “In my opinion, he can’t win.”

6 News talked with 18 of the 26 Republican senators and five are for Mr. Schuette and 11 are on the fence.

“I’m very good friends with both of them and they’d be excellent representatives for Michigah,” said Sen Margaret O’Brien. The senator agreed her statement was a political punt.

Republican senator Patrick Colbeck is running for governor and won’t attack Mr. Calley. “When it comes to getting into the mud I dont want to get into that kind of stuff.”

There was no reaction from the Bill Schuette campaign to the Calley announcement.