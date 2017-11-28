Report: Special education underfunded by $700 million in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Students in special education programs work hard every day to overcome challenges.

But a new report shows that getting funding for these programs provides even more challenges.

“The rising cost of education, and the amount of students that qualify for services. None of that is surprising to us,” said Maureen Keene, Assistant Superintendent and Director of Special Education at the Jackson County Intermediate School District.

The report comes from Lt. Gov. Brian Calley’s Special Education Reform Task Force.

It says $3 billion dollars is spent in Michigan on special education.

But only $2.4 billion comes from federal, state, and local funds, leaving a gap that amounts to nearly $700 million.

That shortfall often leads to school districts dipping into their own pockets to cover expenses.

Keene says this kind of education is getting more expensive and funding doesn’t always keep up.

“Occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, school psychologists, school social workers, so depending on the student’s wide range of needs, we provide those therapy services to them,” Keene said.

She says they’ve benefited from centralizing services and a countywide millage that funds special education at the ISD and all over the county.

“We are able to reimburse the school districts a portion of their costs for providing the special ed services, but they absolutely have to dip into their general funds,” Keene said.

In the report, the task force recommends several solutions, most of which call for additional funding.

Keene says the task force is on the right path, and it’s important to keep the needs of students in the forefront.

“We will always do what’s best for kids,” Keene said.

If you’d like to learn more about this issue follow the link to the full report: http://www.michigan.gov/documents/calley/Special_Education_Finance_Report_-_final_2017_606751_7.pdf