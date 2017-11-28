One confirmed dead after police chase in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – One suspect is dead as after a police chase ended with an exchange in gunfire in Eaton County. It happened around 1:00p.m. this afternoon.

It involved two deputies and one suspect.

Eaton County was assisting the DNR with a felony search warrant at a house. The suspect left the scene which created a short police chase. In the middle of the police chase, the suspect rammed his car into the deputy near Boody Highway and Wilcox Road.

The suspect died.

The deputy suffered minor injuries from the accident. As of now we do not have any information regarding if the deputy went to the hospital.

State police is currently on scene investigating.