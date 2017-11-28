My Spirit | Guard Your Heart

There is a scripture that says, guard your heart with all diligence because out of your heart flow the issues of life, or the forces of life.In other words, the condition of our heart determines the condition of our lives. The heart meaning, who you are on the inside, the real you. There are many people who wear nice clothes, put on a nice smile and dress it all up, but inside they are angry, bitter and unhappy. It’s because they didn’t guard their heart from the effects of life. Things will happen. People may say hurtful words, someone may tell a lie about you, or even take advantage of you. Things may happen TO YOU but you must be careful not to let those things happen IN YOU. Left unchecked, those things begin to create issues in our own lives, that hold us back and stop us from being productive in life. How do you guard your heart today? Watch and be aware of what you allow into your eyes and into your ears. Your eyes and ears are the gateway to your heart. Be blessed today!

