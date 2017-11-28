Mother goes shopping, leaves child in running car in store parking lot

By Published:

CALHOUN CO. Mich (WLNS) – Police in Calhoun County say a mother went shopping and left her baby alone in the car.

This happened at a Walmart just outside Battle Creek.

Customers noticed a car that was left running in the parking lot.

And when they went to check it out, they found a little girl sleeping in the back.

They called the cops, who broke in and removed the girl.

The mom showed up about a half hour later. Store security cameras show she’d been gone about an hour.

“Please don’t do that ever, don’t leave your child in the car with it running like that just to run in,” said Lt. Ken Cunningham of the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety. “There are too many things that go on. Somebody could just break a window, take your child and leave.”

The mother told reporters she had called a friend who was also in the shopping center to keep an eye on her child.

The mother was arrested but has yet to be charged.

She faces a misdemeanor count of child abuse.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s