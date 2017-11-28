Ingham County Prosecutor joins nationwide effort to challenge cash bail

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Many people in the state are behind bars for minor crimes, just because they cant afford to post bail.

But now doezens of prosecutors and law enforcement across the country are trying to change that, including Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.

Two main reasons a bond system is in place are to ensure public safety and make sure people accused of breaking the law show up in court. But according to Siemon, it doesn’t always work that way.

“Someone gets picked up, they’re not able to post a bond, they end up staying in jail, and they may lose their job, they may be evicted, they may have their kids taken away by protective services,” Siemon said. “Any number of bad outcomes that are not related to what they originally did.”

Cash bonds might look fair on the surface, but not everyone has the money.

In many cases, District Court Judge Thomas Boyd says that means people spend time in jail for something as minor as a speeding ticket.

“When they come in and say I owe you $1,000 and I don’t have $1,000, you cant put them in jail for that,” Judge Boyd said. “Do some judges still do it? Unfortunately, yes.”

That’s why a group of more than 25 prosecutors and law enforcement officials filed a court brief, that argues the practice of requiring cash bail isn’t just wrong, it could also be unconstitutional.

“We’re looking at practices that just have always been the way things have been done and asking is this the right way of doing that,” Siemon said.

But while it moves through the courts, judges with the 55th District Court in Ingham County have already started making changes to fix what they see as a problem.

“It used to be that if you got arrested for an offense at night you’d have to wait to sit up in the court in the morning. You might lose your job because you didnt make it that night, all kinds of things,” Judge Boyd said. “Now almost everybody is release on their own recognizance to come in on their own to come in an be arriagned because we don’t presume people are guilty, we presume they are innocent.”