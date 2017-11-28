Grand Ledge restaurant re-opens after suspected Norovirus outbreak

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – A Grand Ledge landmark restaurant is back open today after a suspected Norovirus outbreak.

The first reports of illness after eating at The Log Jam Restaurant were reported November 22.

24 people became ill and the Barry-Eaton County Health Department tells 6 News that more people may have been stricken but not reported the illness.

The last reported sickness was November 27.

The health department suspects Norovirus but is waiting to confirm that until tests come back.

The Log Jam staff cleaned the restaurant with bleach and threw out prepared food after the initial reports of illness surfaced.

After the last illness was reported Monday the restaurant was closed and deep-cleaned.

The staff was also screened for illness and reminded of hand washing and cleaning policies.