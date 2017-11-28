Giving Tuesday sweeps across mid-Michigan

(WLNS) – It’s a philanthropic phenomenon introduced in 2012 to encourage people to extend a helping hand.

Today is “Giving Tuesday”.

People across the globe will take part in charitable efforts and there are a number of events taking place today to celebrate the day right here in mid-Michigan.

In Lansing the Tri-County Office on Aging is kicking off the season of giving today and you can take part.

The group will be packing food for severe weather and emergencies today through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to prepare meals.

Visit the TCOA agency at 5303 South Cedar Street in Lansing or go here for more information.

Cash donations are also welcomed.

If you’re in Jackson County head down to the Center for Family Health to drop off a donation.

Officials say 13-percent of their funding comes from grants and donations and today they could really use your help.

The health center serves members of the community and no patient is turned away.

They are located on North Jackson Street in downtown Jackson.

And the Hillsdale County Community Foundation is hosting the “Great Give” today.

Families, businesses and members in the community are encouraged to pitch in.

Walk-in gifts will be accepted at the HCCF office on South Howell Street in downtown Hillsdale from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today.

The pool of money will be distributed to participating agencies.

Last year the “Great Give” campaign raised over $116,000.