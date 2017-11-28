General Motors chairman lands Motor Trend award

LOS ANGELES (WLNS) – Motor Trend handed out its 2018 awards for Car of the Year, Truck of the Year, SUV of the Year and Person of the Year.

The “Golden Calipers” award for Person of the Year was given to General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

Barra was selected for leading the giant automaker into new ventures, including introducing 20 new electric vehicles by 2023.

Her work partnering with companies such as Lyft and creating GM’s own car-sharing service, Maven, was also noted.

Motor Trend recognized Barra’s push to update the company’s SUV lineup and dial back production on slow-selling vehicles instead of adding incentives for buyers.

Motor Trend’s Car of the Year award went to the Alfa Romeo Giulia. The Guilia is a sport sedan that was praised for its high-performance blending with luxury ride.

The Truck of the Year for 2018 is the Ford F-150. Motor Trend recognized the truck’s premium interior, intuitive infotainment systemm responsive steering and fuel economy.

Motor Trend selected the Honda CR-V as SUV of the Year. Judges said the CR-V Touring model was “by far” the best entry in a competitive field, especially with an entry price point of just under $25,000.