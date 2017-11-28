Consumers Energy puts some power in your gift giving

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Do you have someone on your holiday shopping list who is a gift-giving challenge?

Consumers Energy might have the answer to your problems with a gift that is sure to be used.

The Jackson-based utility is offering Gifts of Energy this season.

The gift certificates come in amounts of $10, $20 and $50 and never expire.

They can be given anonymously to neighbors, family, service providers or someone in need identified through a charitable organization, place of worship, service club or emergency responders such as police and fire.

According to a Consumers Energy news release, the Gifts of Energy can be included with a bill payment or applied to an energy bill at a Consumers Energy bill payment location.

The gifts can be applied to a Consumers Energy electric or gas bill.

ONLINE: Energy Gift Certificates

