“Casper” Pet Of The Day November 28

Meet “Casper”, our Pet of the Day today. Casper is a ten-year-old American Eskimo mix dog. He has a beautiful white coat and the friendliest smile. Casper is blind, loves to play with toys and is crate-trained. He is very affectionate and trusting. Casper has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his special forever home. You can learn more about Casper by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.

