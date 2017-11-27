Woman sentenced in connection with dog fighting ring

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing woman who admitted she had a role in a dog fighting ring has been sentenced.

Synquiss Antes had plead guilty to animal cruelty and abandonment of two to three dogs.

Today she was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 171 being suspended.

Antes will spend three 3-day weekends in jail.

She was also sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service.

During her probation she can’t leave the state or have have ownership or interest in any animals.

She also must to to therapy and cannot use alcohol, marijuana or visit clubs or bars.

Antes must also pay $500 in fines.

She is not the only person charged in the case.

Corey Henry faces multiple felony charges, including seven counts of animal fighting and one count of animal cruelty.

Henry did not plead guilty and is headed to trial beginning next month.

Of the 53 dogs seized the Ingham County Animal Shelter is caring for 10 of them but 5 of the dogs were put down.