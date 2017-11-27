“Pan” Pet of the Day November 27

By Published:

Meet “Pan”, our Pet Of The Day today. 2-year-old Pan is a neutered male cat that weighs about 12 lbs. He is no light weight. He’s shy, but friendly and will need a patient home to let him get comfortable and come out of his shell. His cyber-Monday wish is that someone will see him today and fall in love. Are you that special, patient person looking for an incredible boy? He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Pan by calling the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.
