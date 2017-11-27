MSU faces Title IX lawsuit stemming from 2015 sexual assault

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University faces a Title IX gender discrimination lawsuit stemming from an alleged sexual assault by a former Spartan football player.

The suit claims the woman was assaulted in her dorm room on St. Patrick’s Day 2015.

The Ingham County prosecutor chose to not bring charges against the player.

In the suit she claims she followed the requirements to report an assault to the university and MSU did not support or protect her.

She claims MSU took six months to complete the Title IX investigation, which would be a violation of its own policy that such investigations should be completed within 90 days.

The woman says she is suffering from PTSD caused by the stress of dealing with the university’s failure to help and protect her.

Michigan State University spokesperson Jason Cody today said, in a statement, “MSU just became aware of the lawsuit this morning. Sexual misconduct in all of its forms is an issue our leaders take very seriously. We have taken and continue to take significant steps to increase campus resources and revise campus policies to hear complaints in a timely and fair manner. While MSU does not comment on pending litigation, we will continue work to improve how MSU prevents and responds to sexual assault as we defend against this lawsuit.”

