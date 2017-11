(WLNS) – If you haven’t raked up the leaves in your yard yet you’re running out of time.

In East Lansing the Department of Public Works will be picking up bulk leaves this morning in the area of Coolidge Road from West Road to Abbot Road.

Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the curb as soon as possible.

Crews started making rounds this morning at 7 a.m.

In Lansing cart customers can expect weekly yard waste pickups on their normal trash day through December 4th.