Lansing mayor-elect Schor heading to Harvard conference

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing’s next mayor is heading to Harvard to meet up with other newly-elected mayors for a conference.

The Harvard Kennedy School’s upcoming “Seminar on Transition and Leadership for Newly Elected Mayors” has been held every two years since 1975.

This year more than 20 mayors and mayors-elect from major cities will meet for three days beginning November 28.

“I am pleased to participate in the Seminar on Transition and Leadership for Newly Elected Mayors to better prepare for the challenges required in making informed decisions and providing effective leadership for Lansing and its citizens,” said Schor.

The new mayors will participate in a variety of sessions.

Topics will include Substance abuse and the opioid crisis, Managing city finances, Cross-sector partnerships and inclusive economic development.

The sessions will be led by a group of policy and media, private and public sector experts including a number of Harvard Kennedy School professors, and former and current Mayors.