Lansing mayor-elect Schor heading to Harvard conference

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing’s next mayor is heading to Harvard to meet up with other newly-elected mayors for a conference.

The Harvard Kennedy School’s upcoming “Seminar on Transition and Leadership for Newly Elected Mayors” has been held every two years since 1975.

This year more than 20 mayors and mayors-elect from major cities will meet for three days beginning November 28.

“I am pleased to participate in the Seminar on Transition and Leadership for Newly Elected Mayors to better prepare for the challenges required in making informed decisions and providing effective leadership for Lansing and its citizens,” said Schor.

The new mayors will participate in a variety of sessions.

Topics will include Substance abuse and the opioid crisis, Managing city finances, Cross-sector partnerships and inclusive economic development.

The sessions will be led by a group of policy and media, private and public sector experts including a number of Harvard Kennedy School professors, and former and current Mayors.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s