House panel to weigh bill expanding gun rights

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are moving forward on legislation to expand gun owners’ rights. It’s the first measure since mass shootings in Las Vegas and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a National Rifle Association-supported bill that would allow a gun owner with a state-issued concealed carry permit to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons.

GOP Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina says his bill would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

The Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1 and the killings at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, prompted Democrats to renew their calls for tighter gun control.