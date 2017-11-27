Gov. Rick Snyder lowers flags in honor of fallen Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Overall

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff today, Tuesday, Nov. 28, on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Overall, who was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Overall was a 22-year veteran with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed music and fishing.

A service in his honor will take place tomorrow, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church located at 4900 Maybee Road in Independence Charter Township.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Wednesday, Nov. 29.