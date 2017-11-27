110 untested rape kits in Ingham County now under the microscope

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Ingham County is just starting to test more than a hundred rape kits from police departments across the area, some of which date back more than a decade.

There were 110 untested rape kits to be exact and they’re spread across the different departments that cover the county.

6 News is still working to find out how many each department is responsible for, but we know that at least one of them dates back to 2006.

As we said, the kits are now being tested.

Once the tests are complete, the Ingham County Prosecutors office wants an attorney familiar with these types of investigations to review the cases to see if they warrant any criminal charges.

That person could be Catherine Emerson who is a retired assistant prosecutor.

The prosecutor’s office says it does not have the resources to take on a project like this, so on Thursday during the county commissioners Law and Courts meeting, members will vote to allow the Attorney General to pay for the special prosecutor to handle it.

Let’s talk about the 110 untested sexual assault kits. That number encompasses all the law enforcement agencies in Ingham County.

So far, we’ve learned that of those the Ingham County Sheriff’s office had 23 untested kits from the years 2006 to 2014.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggeslworth said some of those cases involved a situation where the victim may have chosen not to prosecute.

Remember too, that our state didn’t always mandate rape kits be tested, however that changed in 2014.

6 News is expecting to learn more in the coming days including the number of kits that each police department has in the county.

