Cyber Monday: What shoppers can expect

If you still have some shopping to do, don’t worry because Cyber Monday is almost here.. and this time, you can browse stores from the comfort of your own home.

Stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have revealed it’s deals early, giving us a sneak peak at what to expect.. and just like Black Friday, there is a heavy emphasis on TV and electronics.

According to Consumer Reports, Amazon will offer more than 30 “Deals of the Day” along with thousands of “lightning deals” which will only last for a short period of time.

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on a variety of Smart TVs.

A TCL 43-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV is expected to go for $239.99 and a TCL 49-inch 1080p Smart TV for $279.99.

Amazon has also promised savings of up to 30% on select LEGO sets and up to 50% on some Hasbro Games, Nerf products, and Play-Doh items.

Walmart will also be offering thousands of Cyber Monday deals starting at midnight tonight.

Some of those highlights include the Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 which will go for $299.

Video gamers can score deals on a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console for $349.

If you’ve got your eyes on Target, Cyber Monday has turned into Cyber Week.

The store will offer something new each day.

Monday – 15% off items site-wide.

Tuesday – 40% off of bath and bedding items.

Wednesday – If you spend $30 on beauty and cosmetics, you’ll get $10 off.

Thursday – 30% off of boots and outerwear.

Friday – There will be discounts on electronics.

Saturday – 30% off of furniture items.

If you’re a Spartan fan, Michigan State University Athletics will be offering deals on MSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Hockey tickets.. deals start at just $3 for general admission.

Adobe forecasts that this Cyber Monday will be the largest online shopping day in history with $6.6 billion in sales.

But with that being said, if you do plan to shop online, you want to make sure you’re shopping safe.

A few ways to do that, is to create unique usernames and passwords for each shopping site you visit.

Beware of odd links, make sure the site you’re buying from is spelled correctly.

And monitor your bank account frequently.

So even though shopping may be fun, 6-News talked with a cyber security expert earlier this month who says always pay attention to warning signs.

“Most of the time if something looks fishy, just stay away. Close your browser and start over,” says MSP Cyber Expert, Luke Thelen.

By following these tips, you can reduce your chances of being a victim of cyber fraud.