Lansing’s Old Town celebrates “Small Business Saturday”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The streets of Lansing’s Old Town were packed with people Saturday checking out all the local mom and pop shops.

Many of the local businesses were doing whatever they can to make their customers’ experience great with hopes they will shop small not just on “Small Business Saturday,” but all year long.

Because many i talked to say–they want people to *shop small* not just today–

When you visit local shops like the “Old Town General Store,” you’ll find it’s not your average retail store.

The stores’ owner, Rhea Van Atta, treats her customers like family.

“Even if they don’t buy anything, they walk through and see what we have, experience what it’s like to shop local, the hominess of it all, that’s really important to me,” said Van Atta.

That personal connection makes days like “Small Business Saturday” that much more special…well that, plus shoppers get the chance to show their local shops some love.

“We’re not only supporting me as a local entrepreneur but also all of these other vendors that I buy from who are also local small businesses,” Van Atta stated.

“I like to stop in here, they’ve got neat stuff, whenever I have people from out of town visit I take them here,” said Mike Unsworth.

Unsworth has been a loyal customer of the “Old Town General Store” for years and he says it’s the companionship and uniqueness that keeps him coming back.

“It’s just a good place to go to and you always feel happy when you come out,” Unsworth stated.

A familiar feeling when you stop into any business in Lansing’s Old Town, including “Polka Dots Boutique” and owner Jennifer Hinze says she appreciates all the support.

“You’re supporting not only the economy but also the people who live in your area,” said Hinze.

So if you still have some holiday shopping to do, these store owners say keep your local shops in mind, because your support makes a world of difference especially if you shop where you live and work.

“It’s important to help support them so that we can bring the Old Town back to life,…not back to life but keep it, keep it going,” said Teresa Mayer.

Just to put into perspective how important shopping small can be, the National Federal of Independent Business says last year an estimated 112-million people reported shopping at small, local businesses.