14-year old starts non-profit “Morgan’s Hugs” to give back to community

The holiday’s are not just a time for giving gifts, but also for giving back…and one teenager here in Mid-Michigan is doing just that in a very big way.

Morgan Scarbro is not your ordinary 14-year old.

On top of finishing homework and traveling to beauty pageants, she spends the majority of her free time giving back to others in the community.

“There’s this family who’s house burnt down, and we went out last night me my brother and sister and bought stuff for them,” says Scarbro.

At the age of 5, Morgan says she began participating in pageants, challenging her fellow competitors to see who could collect the most donations.

And as Morgan grew older, her volunteer efforts grew bigger… leading her to start her own non-profit called “Morgan’s Hugs.”

“I just like helping people who don’t have as much as I do,” says Scarbro.

While she’s willing to help anyone, the charity focuses mainly on those who serve our country to honor her father, a disabled veteran himself.

“It just like makes him happy that we do this stuff for veterans and it makes me feel good,” says Scarbro.

With nearly 700 followers on the non-profit’s Facebook page, Morgan is inspiring others like Linda Hornberger who follows along as Morgan’s Hugs delivers things like canned goods, clothing, and gift cards to members of our military when they need it most.

“People that are homeless or vets, they deserve brand new things just like everybody else does. I think that’s what’s different about Morgan’s Hugs too, they try to give everybody brand new things if they can,” says Hornberger.

Hornberger says seeing smiles on the faces of those who need it most makes it all worthwhile. And she hopes others will join Morgan and help make life a little easier for veterans and their families.

“This is like her priority is her charity this is what she really gives her heart to,” says Hornberger.

“It makes me feel good that i’m helping them out through the time that they’re going through,” says Scarbro.

Morgan says, she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

If you would like to donate to Morgan’s Hugs, click here.