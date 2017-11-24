UK police: ‘shots fired’ at busy London station

The scene outside the London Palladium in the west end of London after Oxford Circus station was evacuated Friday Nov. 24, 2017. British police said Friday they were responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

(AP) – British police say they have responded to reports of “shots fired” in and around Oxford Circus subway station, but have not located any casualties.

The busy station has been closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in stores.

The Metropolitan Police says officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to “a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station.”

Police say officers have not found any casualties.

The force says it is responding “as if the incident is terrorist related” — but has not said whether they believe it is.

