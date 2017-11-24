Number of Michiganders skipping vaccines rises

By Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, pediatrician Charles Goodman vaccinates 1-year-old Cameron Fierro with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, or MMR vaccine, at his practice in Northridge, Calif. A new study published in the journal Science suggests the measles vaccine not only prevents measles, but may also help the body ward off other infections. The vaccine was in the spotlight this year after a large measles outbreak linked to Disneyland sickened people in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)

Vaccine waiver rates for school-age children have increased slightly in Michigan.

The Detroit News reports that Department of Health and Human Services data shows 3.2 percent of kindergartners and seventh-graders received immunization waivers in 2016 compared to 3.1 percent the year before.

The immunization rate was 4.8 percent in 2014. Since 2015, the state has required parents to attend educational sessions if they want to delay or decline immunizations for diseases like measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio, diphtheria, hepatitis B and chickenpox.

The newspaper reports that schools are required to report the immunization status of kindergarten, seventh-grade and transferring students.

The state says there were 7,657 fewer waivers reported from schools in 2015 compared to the year before.

Michigan allows waivers for medical reasons and on religious and philosophical grounds.

