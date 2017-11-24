“Fantasy of Lights” parade fills streets of downtown Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – As dozens of floats decked out in bright, colorful lights made their way through downtown Howell, excitement filled the air.

“You don’t want to miss it, it’s so much fun,” said Shawna Ostyn of Howell.

The smiles on the faces of everyone in the crowd as they gazed at those gallivanting down the street was a cheerful reminder that the holidays are here.

“Every body’s wearing they’re light up Christmas light necklaces and their antlers,” Meredith Vollmer of Pinckney stated.

“It puts me in the spirit for sure,” Kelly Kibler of Howell added.

“The lights, the music, the stroll down Howell’s streets with the decorations and yeah, it’s perfect,” said Ostyn.

For many who live in the city or for those who live just outside…

“I came here early and they already had chairs lined up everywhere,” Vollmer stated.

…Howell’s 34th annual “Fantasy of Lights” has become a holiday tradition.

“It brings community together and it’s a really fun way for everyone to like show off their spirit,” said Peyton Bennett of Pinckney.

“I look forward to every float and like I said the bands that play,” Ostyn stated.

And for others, the anticipation of watching their friends or loved ones interact with the thousands in the crowd as they passed by was a humbling feeling.

“I can’t wait to see my little girl waving her arms at me from the float,” said Vollmer.

“It’s just fun seeing my kids in it, other people’s kids in it,” Ostyn added.

But what was the crowd favorite?

“I’m looking forward to seeing Santa at the end of the parade,” said Carleigh Deck of Pinckney.

“It’s all about Christmas so that right there gets me in the holiday spirit,” Vollmer added.

There were more than 40 floats that passed on by at Friday’s “Fantasy of Lights” parade and every person says this was a great way to kick the holiday season into high gear.