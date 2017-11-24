Court blocks deportation of Detroit woman who fears “honor killing”

A recent U.S. appellate court ruling offers a window on “honor killings,” an ancient practice across the globe that calls for defending family reputation by slaying female relatives who violate traditional taboos.

Three 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges blocked U.S. removal of a Jordanian woman who says a cousin in her homeland has vowed to kill her because she got pregnant out of wedlock.

Their ruling stated that the case record “overwhelmingly supports” her belief she would be persecuted if returned to Jordan.

The ruling by the Cincinnati-based court sends the case of Olga Jad Kamar back to the Board of Immigration Appeals for further review. Kamar lives in the Detroit area.

Attorney George Mann calls the ruling a step forward for women facing such threats.

