Charges on Saturday, funeral on Tuesday in Oakland Co. crash

An arraignment is scheduled for a 22-year-old Macomb Township man following a police chase and crash that killed an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s office says the arraignment is expected via video Sunday in district court in Rochester Hills.

Authorities have said that 50-year-old Eric Overall was outside his squad car in Brandon Township shortly after midnight on Thursday when he was struck by the fleeing man’s vehicle.

Overall was preparing to deploy “stop sticks” which are designed to deflate tires. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The suspect’s vehicle rolled over and the driver was arrested. Brandon Township is northwest of Detroit. The chase started in Lapeer County.

More than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil Thursday honoring Overall who was a 22-year sheriff’s office veteran.

The sheriff’s department says a visitation will be held for Overall on Monday and that his funeral will take place on Tuesday.

Specific details will be released shortly.