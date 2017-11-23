UPDATE: Sheriff says suspect swerved to hit fallen deputy

UPDATE: The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department has identified the deputy who died early Thanksgiving morning as the result of a car chase.

Deputy Eric Overall was killed while deploying stop sticks around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. He was 50-years-old. He was recently married and had one adult son.

There is a GoFundMe account set up in his name here: https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-deputy-eric-overall

The suspect, who was arrested at the scene, is a 22-year-old man from Macomb Township. The sheriff says he has four prior convictions for possession of marijuana and one for resisting and obstructing police.

The sheriff says Overall was off the road and had already set out “stop sticks” – but that the suspect apparently swerved so he could intentionally run over the deputy.

Overall’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner and the department will ask prosecutors to charge him shortly.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:26 a.m.) An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy has been killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.

Authorities say that the deputy was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy what are called “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at an intersection in Brandon Township when he was struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

The deputy’s name has not been released but the sheriff’s office says he had been with the department for 22 years.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the deputy “had a great career here and touched a lot of lives.”