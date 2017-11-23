Michigan deputy dies in the line of duty

An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy has been killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by police.

Authorities say that the deputy was outside his squad car shortly after midnight on Thursday preparing to deploy what are called “stop sticks” designed to deflate vehicles’ tires at an intersection in Brandon Township when he was struck by the fleeing suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken into custody at the scene.

The deputy’s name has not been released but the sheriff’s office says he had been with the department for 22 years.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the deputy “had a great career here and touched a lot of lives.”

