Clothes, electronics top Black Friday shopping lists

If you’re planning to hit the stores at some point tomorrow, you definitely won’t be alone.
A survey by E-bates shows that almost 4 out of every 5 Americans say they’ll spend at least part of the day Friday buying presents.
Clothes top most people’s lists, but a few other items will round out the top five.
A third of adults surveyed say they plan to pick up a TV today or tomorrow.
More than a quarter of adults say they’ll also buy laptops (32%), toys (30%), and smartphones (28%).
And the way people shop continues to change.
The survey says 20 percent of Americans will only buy things in person, at the store.
A quarter say they’ll buy all their presents without ever leaving home.
More than a third (36%) of say it will be some combination of both.