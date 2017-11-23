Clothes, electronics top Black Friday shopping lists

By Published:

If you’re planning to hit the stores at some point tomorrow, you definitely won’t be alone.

A survey by E-bates shows that almost 4 out of every 5 Americans say they’ll spend at least part of the day Friday buying presents.

Clothes top most people’s lists, but a few other items will round out the top five.

A third of adults surveyed say they plan to pick up a TV today or tomorrow.

More than a quarter of adults say they’ll also buy laptops (32%), toys (30%), and smartphones (28%).

And the way people shop continues to change.

The survey says 20 percent of Americans will only buy things in person, at the store.

A quarter say they’ll buy all their presents without ever leaving home.

More than a third (36%) of say it will be some combination of both.

