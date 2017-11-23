Annual Thanksgiving feast feeds hundreds in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For those who didn’t have the means to get a warm meal this Thanksgiving, the Cristo Rey Community Center was there to help, as they’ve been doing for more than two decades now.

Hundreds of people, sometimes entire families, come out to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at the community center each year.

That number is nearly matched by how many people come out to volunteer.

Volunteers and those who just came to enjoy a meal with the family all say they are thankful the center puts on the meal each year.