A Black Friday celebration that’s healthy and free!

Photo courtesy: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

If fighting the Black Friday shopping crowds isn’t your thing, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages you to hit the trail.

The state is celebrating the day after Thanksgiving by waiving the usual Recreation Passport fee required for vehicle entry to state parks, trails and boating access sites.

It’s part of a nationwide initiative called #OptOutside that encourages spending at least part of Black Friday outdoors.

Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson says, in Michigan, you’re never more than a half-hour away from a state park, recreation area, state forest or campground.

Taking a hike, going for a run or riding a mountain bike can work off those extra calories while providing some peace and quiet.

Other outdoor activities this time of year include hunting, fishing and wildlife watching.

