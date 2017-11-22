Nassar: MSU responds to guilty plea

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University is reacting to former Spartan gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s guilty plea today.

In a statement released to the media MSU spokeperson Jason Cody said, in part, “The plea deal and conviction of Larry Nassar on Nov. 22 on state criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County represents another important step toward justice for the victims. As President Simon has said, we recognize the pain sexual violence causes and deeply regret any time someone in our community experiences it. It takes tremendous courage for victims of sexual violence to come forward.”

Following the Nassar plea hearing a group of women who accused the former MSU and USA Gymnastics Olympic doctor of sexual assault spoke to the media.

The group included Rachel Denhollander, the former gymnast who filed the first criminal complaint against Nassar.

The women were critical of Michigan State University, claiming the administration could have prevented the Nassar scandal if they had followed Title IX and mandatory reporting laws.

Attorney John Manly criticized an internal probe being conducted at Michigan State and urged the state attorney general to reconsider not expanding his criminal probe to include school officials who allegedly knew of Nassar’s misconduct. He called on the university to release documents showing “who knew what when.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s