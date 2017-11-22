Nassar: MSU responds to guilty plea

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University is reacting to former Spartan gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s guilty plea today.

In a statement released to the media MSU spokeperson Jason Cody said, in part, “The plea deal and conviction of Larry Nassar on Nov. 22 on state criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County represents another important step toward justice for the victims. As President Simon has said, we recognize the pain sexual violence causes and deeply regret any time someone in our community experiences it. It takes tremendous courage for victims of sexual violence to come forward.”

Following the Nassar plea hearing a group of women who accused the former MSU and USA Gymnastics Olympic doctor of sexual assault spoke to the media.

The group included Rachel Denhollander, the former gymnast who filed the first criminal complaint against Nassar.

The women were critical of Michigan State University, claiming the administration could have prevented the Nassar scandal if they had followed Title IX and mandatory reporting laws.

Attorney John Manly criticized an internal probe being conducted at Michigan State and urged the state attorney general to reconsider not expanding his criminal probe to include school officials who allegedly knew of Nassar’s misconduct. He called on the university to release documents showing “who knew what when.”