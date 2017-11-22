Michigan’s Christmas tree crop is merry and bright despite national concerns

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) — With the holidays now upon us people all across mid-Michigan are making plans to pick out the perfect real Christmas tree.

But before you bundle up and head to a local tree farm or tree lot, 6 News has what you need to know about this year’s tree crop.

The holidays are often referred to as the “most wonderful time of year.”

And for the Arend Tree Farm it’s the certainly the busiest.

“Absolutely, this is what we prepare all these trees for,” said Lee Arend, owner of Arend Tree Farm.

As they get ready for a Friday opening at locations in Grass Lake and Brooklyn, Arend says they’re hearing about what’s going on with their crop nationwide.

Christmas tree shortage and higher prices have been reported across the country.

Arend says that’s because during the recession, farmers closed businesses or planted less trees.

Because some trees can take several years to reach maturity, we’re just starting to see the consequences.

“I think we had quite a few people who got out of the business,” Arend said.

Despite what’s going on nationally, the tree farmer says you shouldn’t have any problems finding a gorgeous tree for your family right here in mid-Michigan.

“We’re very fortunate. Michigan can grow all the varieties of trees. I don’t think there were any issues insect-wise, or even weather-wise. Should be a good crop for everybody,” Arend said.

But to get the cream of the holiday crop you may want to secure a tree early in the season.

“We’ve been noticing a little bit of a trend for people getting them earlier now. I think we’re finding that Thanksgiving is probably an easier time to for them to get everybody together,” Arend said.

Over the next month thousands of people will come through the gates of this family-run business, making them grateful to be a part of countless celebrations.

“We have people who have been coming out for 30 years. Certainly makes you feel good,” Arend said.