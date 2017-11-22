Impact of Nassar plea on civil lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A news conference was held Wednesday directly after the plea hearing for Larry Nassar wrapped up.

In that news conference, attorneys in that suit sat beside three women who claim they were sexually abused by the former doctor.

But, what does Wednesday’s plea mean when it comes to the civil lawsuit against Nassar?

Attorneys tell 6 News reporter Alysia Burgio that Nassar’s plea can be used in the civil lawsuit against him, but they say although it’s one step closer for justice to be served, there’s still a long way to go.

“It was sexual assault, it is sexual assault, it always was sexual assault, this was not medical treatment, it was never medical treatment and he admits it,” said Attorney John Manly.

John Manly, Jamie White and Stephen Drew are three attorney’s representing more than 100 women and girls who say they were sexually abused by Larry Nassar.

“Today’s plea I think brings some closure for these young woman that have been assaulted,” Attorney Jamie White stated.

These attorneys say Nassar’s plea gives the defendants, MSU, USA gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee two options in the civil lawsuit.

“Accept responsibility and accountability and make change and make this right…or they can go the way of the catholic bishops and fight and fight and fight and see their institutions destroyed…it’s one or the other,” said Manly.

Manly, White and Drew urge that action needs to be taken toward the defendants; particularly Michigan State University who they feel is flourishing in secrecy.

“These young women and these girls deserve justice and they deserve to know who knew what when…and the truth is, Michigan State is hiding that information,” Manly stated.

“We hope through this litigation to somehow make sure and effectuate change that this never, ever, ever at Michigan State happens again to any other athletes, to any other students,” said Attorney Stephen Drew.

The judge in the federal case has given the parties until the end of the first week in December to reach a resolution.

6 News will be here for you with the latest.