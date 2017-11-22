‘Herky” Pet Of The Day November 22

Meet “Herky”, our Pet Of The Day today. Herky is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix. He weighs about 13 pounds and Herky has a wonderful personality. He loves to play and snuggle. Herky really enjoys car rides and going for walks. He has lived with cats and dogs and would appreciate a gradual introduction to new friends. Herky has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Herky by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
