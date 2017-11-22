Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to right:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Andrew Derrell Jones is a 28-year-old black male who is 6’2″ tall and weights 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Jones has a Felony Warrant for Public Order Crimes out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Stephanie Noelle Jackson is a 25-year-old black female who stands 5’6” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Jackson has a Felony Warrant for Fraud out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Armando Garza Jr is a 29-year-old white male who stands 5’6” tall and weighs 140 pounds. Garza has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

