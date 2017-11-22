Community Thanksgiving dinners 2017

(WLNS) – If you or someone you know is looking for a Thanksgiving meal there are several options in the area.

Here are some local choices:

Peace Lutheran Church/First Lutheran Church – Nov. 23, 550 E Shepherd St in Charlotte 517-543-1503

Compassionate Ministries of Jackson County – Nov. 23, 3905 Clinton Rd. in Jackson 517-782-7084, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene

Jackson Interfaith Shelter – Nov. 23, 414 South Blackstone St. in Jackson 517-789-8735, 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. for lunch, 5 – 5:30 p.m. for dinner

Kingdom Life Ministries – Nov. 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center – 1107 Adrian St. in Jackson

Mason First United Methodist Church – 12 – 1p.m. 201 E. Ash St., Mason, MI 48854 Call: 517-676-9449 for reservations

St. Gerard Catholic Church – 4437 W. Willow Highway, Lansing, MI 48917 Fr. Weber Hall (517) 323-2379 Thursday, Nov. 23 12:30 p.m.

Grand Ledge Masonic Temple – 200 River Road Grand Ledge Nov. 23 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Candi’s BZB Cafe in Jackson – Thanksgiving dinner from 12 – 3 p.m. on Nov. 23, first come, first served

Blondie’s Barn in Haslett – Annual Thanksgiving dinner from 12 – 2 p.m. Nov. 23

Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing – Thanksgiving Day dinner from 1 – 3 p.m.

First Congregational Church in St. Johns – 100 Maple St. Two seatings: 12 Noon and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23

