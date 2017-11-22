Capital Comeback aims to draw young professionals to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of people gathered in downtown Lansing Wednesday night as part of Capital Comeback.

It’s an effort to draw talented professionals to Lansing by giving potential workers a front row seat to see what the city has to offer.

The event was put on by Lansing 5:01, a nonprofit organization that started about 2 years ago.

The group wants to not only draw new talent to the area, but also inspire Michiganders that might have left for one reason or another to come back.

Wednesday night’s event featured businesses from all over the Lansing area, including the State of Michigan, Sparrow Hospital, Lansing Board of Water and Light, and many more.

People were invited to come and mingle with potential employers and learn more about what the Capital City has to offer.

6 News talked to Laura Shanks, who just moved to Lansing last year, and says events like this one were a great way to learn about her new home.

“Coming from a different state I was a little hesitant about coming to Lansing at first just because I didnt know anything about it,” Shanks said. “But events like these just really bring people together and it’s really cool to see how much pride and how many different things are going on in the city.”

Lansing 5:01 director Chris Sell says tonight was the perfect time for an event like this, with so many college students and others home for the holidays.

“In just a few short years we’ve already noticed an uptick in participation,” Sell said. “We’ve been able to engage more employer partners each year and we’re starting to hear stories about college students and young professionals coming to our events and coming away with a much different experience about Lansing.”