BREAKING- Larry Nassar pleads guilty to multiple sexual assault charges

This photo taken May 12, 2017, shows Dr. Larry Nassar listening during a preliminary hearing in Mason, Mich. A person with knowledge of the agreement says the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of a Wednesday court hearing and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Nassar is charged with molesting seven girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. All but one were gymnasts. The plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Dr. Larry Nassar has pleaded guilty to 7 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County.

He’s originally charged with 15 counts in Ingham County.

This is the first time Nassar has admitted guilt in the state case against him.

He’s expected to plead guilty in Eaton County next week

As part of the plea deal Nassar could be sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

That could change at the judge’s discretion and Nassar could receive a minimum sentence of 40 years.

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced on three child pornography charges that he plead guilty to in July.

He could be sentenced to 60 years in prison on those charges.

