BREAKING- Larry Nassar pleads guilty to multiple sexual assault charges

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Dr. Larry Nassar has pleaded guilty to 7 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County.

He’s originally charged with 15 counts in Ingham County.

This is the first time Nassar has admitted guilt in the state case against him.

He’s expected to plead guilty in Eaton County next week

As part of the plea deal Nassar could be sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

That could change at the judge’s discretion and Nassar could receive a minimum sentence of 40 years.

Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced on three child pornography charges that he plead guilty to in July.

He could be sentenced to 60 years in prison on those charges.

