1 dead in crash on US-127 in Jackson County

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A teenage girl is dead and several others hospitalized today after the car they were in was rear-ended by a semi-truck on US-127.

According to our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patriot the crash occurred just after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Parnall Road.

The crash forced the closing of the northbound lanes and one southbound lane of US-127 for several hours while the investigation continued.

Details on what led to the crash have not been released at this time nor has the identity of the victim.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s