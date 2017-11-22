1 dead in crash on US-127 in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A teenage girl is dead and several others hospitalized today after the car they were in was rear-ended by a semi-truck on US-127.

According to our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patriot the crash occurred just after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Parnall Road.

The crash forced the closing of the northbound lanes and one southbound lane of US-127 for several hours while the investigation continued.

Details on what led to the crash have not been released at this time nor has the identity of the victim.