Source: Larry Nassar facing at least 25 years in prison

DETROIT (AP) – A person with knowledge of the agreement says a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of a Wednesday court hearing and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Dr. Larry Nassar is charged with molesting seven girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. All but one were gymnasts.

The plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years.

Separately, Nassar is awaiting sentencing for child pornography. He’s also being sued by more than 125 women and girls.

